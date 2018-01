Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Widespread rain continues across the area into the the evening. The showers will be out by 10 PM.

Eventually our gray will go away, clouds slowly decrease tonight. Temperatures will dip to around freezing tonight.

Tomorrow sunshine returns along with cooler temperatures. Expect highs to reach the low 40’s. A few snow showers around on Monday. Little to no accumulation for most.