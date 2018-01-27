Police looking for witnesses in stabbing, fight at Olmsted Twp bar that left man dead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Police and state agents are investigating what happened inside and outside a neighborhood bar that left a man dead.

Police were called to Falls Lounge at the corner of Bagley Road and Stearns Road in Olmsted Township around one in the morning Saturday.

The FOX8 I-Team obtained 911 calls from the incident. A 911 caller can be heard telling a dispatcher that a person wearing a mask came into the bar and stabbed a female bartender. The caller said he and another person were able to hold the suspect down until police arrived.

Another 911 caller said he was driving by and saw a large group of people fighting in the parking lot. He also said somebody was on the ground and getting kicked.

Olmsted Township Police say Frank Castrucci, 28, died outside the bar.

“Mr. Castrucci is a local in our community. He is 28 years old and what we’re trying to do is find out answers right now to see how this happened. We’re not sure if he was involved,” explained Lt. Mark Adam with Olmsted Township Police.

Lt. Adam said charges are pending against a woman and man believed to be involved. The female suspect was treated and released from a hospital right after the incident.

“That female has been detained and placed in jail. There is also an accomplice to this that was later picked up by our officers through leads,” Adam said.

Police would not discuss either of the suspects' criminal histories.

The bartender who was stabbed was taken to the hospital and released. She is now at home and recovering.

Adam says the investigation is ongoing and police are interested in speaking with anyone who may have information.

“We are looking for the community’s help or anybody who may have saw something during those hours to please contact our agency at 440-235-3335 to give us any leads they may have,” he said.