Police: Elyria man charged after holding knife to 3-year-old boy’s throat

ELYRIA, Ohio — An Elyria man was arrested after police say he held a knife to a 3-year-old boy’s throat, threatening to kill him and everyone else inside of a home on Thursday night.

Elyria police said 36-year-old Daniel Scott, Jr. is charged with aggravated menacing.

The incident happened at a home in the 250 block of Harrison Street at around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

According to a news release from Elyria police, Scott went to the home seeking money from his cousin, he said, owed him. When his cousin said he didn’t owe him anything, Scott allegedly put a knife to his cousin’s stomach and threatened to kill him.

When Scott was asked to leave, he put a knife to his cousin’s 3-year-old stepson’s throat, then threatened to kill him and everyone in the house, the report said.

No one was injured.

Elyria police officers arrested Scott and took him to the Lorain County Jail, where he’ll be held until his first court appearance on February 9 on two charges of aggravated menacing.

