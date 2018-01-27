× In light of student tragedies, Perry Twp. police challenge community to random acts of kindness

CANTON, Ohio — The community of Perry Township is coming together this weekend to help combat the recent suicides and reports of bullying in the city over the last several months.

The Perry Township Police Department on Saturday challenged people to enact positivity this weekend.

“When you walk into your home smiling and happy take a few seconds to see how that makes your family feel. Your positivity will make a difference on how your family feels when you’re together. It also makes you more approachable for your family to talk to leading into conversations you need to have!,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

The department called it the “Facebook Weekend Challenge,” encouraging people to do one random act of kindness in the community.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-273-8255 to provide free and confidential support.

