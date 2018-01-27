Cavs’ Dwyane Wade mourns the loss of his agent in emotional post

CLEVELAND – The Cavaliers’ Dwyane Wade missed Friday night’s game against the Pacers for what we now know was the death of his agent, Henry Thomas. Wade posted a sad, emotional farewell to Thomas Saturday on his Instagram page, likening him to a father figure over the past 15 years:
Dear Hank, I’m writing this letter to you as i cry both tears of SADNESS and tears of JOY. I know— i know—i can hear your voice saying “Come on my man”you got this! I can picture your face and feel your hugs in so—so many moments in my life. Whether it’s you hugging me and saying how proud you are of me or congrats on winning a NBA championship or you hugging me and saying everything’s gonna be alright—we will get thru this. I can’t thank you enough for these last 15 years. You should be so proud of the job you did on this young misguided kid from Chicago. I was a young 21 when we met and i needed a Man’s love. My dad and i had things to work out and i was leaving my father figure Coach Crean—so you stepped in right away and became that MAN i desperately needed. I hate saying my “agent” because you have always been way more than that to me. I cry these tears because selfishly i wanted you to be there when i got my jersey retired or when i gave my hall of fame speech or when i had a daughter. I got so many questions on how to raise a strong, confident, intelligent, independent black woman. I hope you don’t mind but i will still be calling on you for guidance. I love you Henry(Hank)Thomas—THANK YOU for loving me right back. Be at peace—We( your family)got this!!! Your son Dwyane!
Wade was excused from the team Friday as the Cavs hosted Indiana for what the team called a “personal matter.”
Head coach Tyronn Lue said general manager Koby Altman told Wade to “take his time” during the unspecified leave.
“How much ever time he needs to take to get over what he’s going through, then he’ll be back,” Lue said.
