Cavs’ Dwyane Wade mourns the loss of his agent in emotional post

CLEVELAND – The Cavaliers’ Dwyane Wade missed Friday night’s game against the Pacers for what we now know was the death of his agent, Henry Thomas. Wade posted a sad, emotional farewell to Thomas Saturday on his Instagram page, likening him to a father figure over the past 15 years:

Wade was excused from the team Friday as the Cavs hosted Indiana for what the team called a “personal matter.”

Head coach Tyronn Lue said general manager Koby Altman told Wade to “take his time” during the unspecified leave.

“How much ever time he needs to take to get over what he’s going through, then he’ll be back,” Lue said.

A number of NBA writers and sports figures posted about the passing of Thomas:

Henry Thomas was Dwyane's longtime agent, and Udonis Haslem's as well — which is why they missed games the last couple days, to be by his side. Rest in peace, Hank. https://t.co/4vZgusGMjF — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) January 27, 2018

Worth the read here. Chicago’s own Henry Thomas represented Wade, Haslem, Bosh, Tim Hardaway Sr., and others with class. RIP. https://t.co/4KPMG35C0B — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 27, 2018