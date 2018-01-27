× 15-hour Cleveland Heights standoff ends with arrest

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS – Police have arrested a 42-year-old man after a lengthy standoff.

Szilard Takacs was taken into custody early Saturday morning, following a 15-hour standoff.

Police say the standoff started around 10 Friday morning when officers responded to the home on Belmar Road to check on the man. They had received emails from him threatening to cause harm to others over a pending eviction order.

According to a press release, officers arrived on the scene, accompanied by Mobile Crisis, and attempted to make contact with Takacs. Despite multiple attempts, Takacs refused to speak with anyone and barricaded himself inside his residence.

Due to the risk of harm threatened by Takacs, several residences in the immediate area were evacuated as a safety precaution and the SWAT team and negotiators were called to the scene.

In addition, the Cleveland Heights Fire Department and Bomb Squad responded as a precautionary measure due to heightened concern surrounding suspicious materials found in Takac’s residence.

“Police negotiators attempted for several hours to communicate with him, but their efforts were unsuccessful. At approximately 1:30 a.m. on January 27, 2018, after repeated attempts to make contact with Takacs, officers from the SWAT team entered the third floor residence of Mr. Takacs, who was found barricaded in his bathroom. At this time officers were able to communicate with Mr. Takacs, and he was taken into custody without further incident,” the press release states.

Szilard Takacs is in custody on a charge of inducing panic. Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident and additional charges are expected to be filed.