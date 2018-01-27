1 dead after stabbing, fight at Olmsted Township bar

OLMSTED TOWNSHIP — Police and state agents are investigating a stabbing and fight at a bar that left one person dead.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Falls Lounge on Bagley Road.

Olmsted police and agents with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are trying to determine exactly what took place.

Police sources say one man died and two females were injured. The Cuyahoga Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the victim as 28-year-old Frank Castrucci.

The Fox 8 I-Team obtained 911 calls. A 911 caller can be heard telling a dispatcher that a person wearing a mask entered the bar and stabbed a female bartender. The caller said he and another patron were able to hold the suspect until police arrived.

Another 911 caller said he was driving by the bar and saw a large fight outside.

Police are expected to release more details soon.

