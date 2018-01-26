Third defendant gets 61 years in shooting that killed CSU professor and teen boy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The third defendant in the shooting that killed a Cleveland State University professor and a 15-year-old boy was sentenced Friday morning

Terrell Gray was found guilty of multiple counts of murder, as well as felonious assault on Tuesday. The 26-year-old was acquitted of the aggravated murder charges.

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick sentenced Gray to 61 years in prison.

On March 25, Gray, Kassius Williams and Charles Walker were in a vehicle on Woodland Avenue near East 89th Street when they opened fire on a Saturn SUV, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said. Williams and Gray fired 36 times, hitting the SUV with 20 rounds.

Two people were killed in the gunfire. Tywan Johnson, a 15-year-old passenger in the Saturn, died of a gunshot wound to the head; a second victim, 61-year-old David Wilder, was struck by a stray bullet as he traveled west on Woodland. Wilder was about 1,400 feet away from the scene.

Gray was also injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors read a letter from Wilder's nephew. It detailed his commitment to social justice and efforts to clean up the neighborhoods. Johnson's family did not speak at the sentencing.

Williams, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and felonious assault. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 66 years.

A Cuyahoga County jury convicted Walker, 26, of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and other charges. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 71 years.

