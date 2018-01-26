Suspect gives teller threatening note during Cleveland bank robbery

CLEVELAND– A bank on Cleveland’s east side was robbed shortly after noon on Friday.

The suspect walked into the Citizens Bank on Harvard Avenue near Lee Road and approached the teller. According to the Cleveland Division of the FBI, he handed the employee a threatening note and fled with the cash.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was between 35 and 40 years old, with a beard and a bubbly tattoo of a cross between his eyes.

The FBI and the Cleveland Division of Police are asking the public for help identifying the robber. Tips can remain anonymous and reward money is available for info leading to the successful identification and prosecution.