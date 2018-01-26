Super Bowl LII has Cleveland Heights connection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio--Super Bowl LII kicks off Feb. 4 in Minneapolis as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New England Patriots.

It’s a big, yet nerve-wracking week for one local community.

Jason Kelce and Shelton Gibson are playing in Super Bowl 52 for the Philadelphia Eagles. They both played football at Cleveland Heights High School.

Kelce is the Eagles center and Gibson plays wide receiver. FOX 8 met up with their families on Friday at the high school.

“Our coaches are very excited," said Jeff Rotsky, former Cleveland Heights football coach.

“Ohhhh all over the place, I am very happy for Jason," said Ed Kelce, Jason's father.

“Very nervous, a ball of nerves," said Shalett Morris, Shelton Gibson's mother.

“He wanted to be the best he could be," said Mike Jones; he coached Jason Kelce at Cleveland Heights.

“Hopefully Jason can get the ultimate crown," added Gary Wroblewski, one of Jason's high school coaches.

“If you want Jason to do something tell him he’s not capable and you can’t do this and then stand back,” said Jason's father, Ed.

Two teammates, one school, one town; both are proud to call Cleveland Heights home.

“This is a product of a village raising a child and I’m just grateful and I know Shelton is grateful,” said Morris.

Gibson is in his rookie year; Jason Kelce is in his 7th season in the NFL.

“Jason having an opportunity to go to the Super Bowl, he’s so deserving,” said Jones.

It’s a week, a game and moment that have both players and families flying high.

“Shelton has taken us on a ride that we never thought we would be on,” Morris said.

The Northeast Ohio Super Bowl roots don’t end there. Brian Hoyer from St. Ignatius High School is Tom Brady’s back-up and Julian Edelman who played football at Kent State will be playing for the New England Patriots. Several coaches from New England are John Carroll alums.

