Stipe Miocic to defend title against Daniel Cormier at UFC 226

Photo on left: JANUARY 20: Daniel Cormier reacts after defeating Volkan Oezdemir by TKO in their Light Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images); photo on right: JANUARY 20: Stipe Miocic reacts after defeating Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision in their Heavyweight Championship fight during UFC 220 at TD Garden on January 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS– Northeast Ohio’s Stipe Miocic will defend his heavyweight title against light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 226.
The rare matchup of two reigning champions on July 7 will cap the seventh annual UFC International Fight Week.
Miocic and Cormier both defended their titles last Saturday at UFC 220 in Boston.
Miocic (18-2) outpointed Francis Ngannou in the main event at TD Garden and set the UFC heavyweight record with his third straight successful title defense.
Cormier (20-1) dominated Volkan Oezdemir via TKO to retain the 205-pound belt.
