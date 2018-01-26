So cute! 5 precious puppies up for adoption at Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — If you are looking to give an animal a loving home, there are precious puppies up for adoption at the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter.

The shelter says five pit bull mix puppies — three females and two males — are looking for forever homes.

The puppies are all are eight-weeks old.

The adoption fee is $170. The shelter notes that the puppies go quickly so stop in and see them!

The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is located on Sweet Valley Drive in Valley View. It’s open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m.

