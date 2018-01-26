× Reward offered for tips in Akron double homicide

AKRON, Ohio– Summit County Crimestoppers is offering a reward for tips leading to an arrest in a double homicide.

The murdered happened on Dec. 12 at a house on Merton Avenue in Akron. Officers responded to the home just after 4 a.m. and discovered the two victims in bed with gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told Akron police four men were playing cards in the dinning room when a fight broke out. That’s when shots were fired.

The victims were identified as Tramango Roper, 44, and Robin El-Amin, 54.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490, the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-866-4-WANTED, of the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. You can also texts “TIPSCO” with your message to 274637. Tips can remain anonymous.

