Reward offered after more car windows shot out in Perry Township

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– There is now a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest after pellets hit four vehicles in Perry Township in Stark County.

The windows of four cars traveling on the roadways have been shot out, according to Perry Township police. Investigators said they believe a pellet gun was used and the incidents are connected.

Three of the incidents happened at about 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“Just driving in and all of the sudden, I heard this loud boom and my windshield just exploded. Glass just shot all over the side of my face and I had glass all over my lap and that,” said Rev. Robert McHue. Someone shot at his car on Genoa Road.

Anyone with information is urged to call Perry Township police at 330-478-5121 Ext. 1 and ask to speak with an officer on duty.