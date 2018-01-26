Not so smart? Man upset device can’t answer ‘Who is Jesus?’

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — When a Tennessee man asked his Google Home smart device what he considered to be a simple question, he expected a simple answer.

But David Sams told Fox station WZTV in Nashville his device could not answer the question “Who is Jesus Christ?”

“I even asked Google who is David Sams? Google knew who I was, but Google did not know who Jesus was. Google did not know who Jesus Christ was. And Google did not know who God was,” Sams told WZTV.

“It’s kinda scary, it’s almost like Google has taken Jesus and God out of smart audio,” Sams said. “First it started with schools.”

Sams posted a video to Facebook that showed him asking his Google Home about Jesus.

After WZTV ran his story, he did a follow-up post on Facebook.

“I’m no Bible thumper, but I am a Believer who believes that we need to stand up for our beliefs and we need to stand up for Jesus,” he wrote.

“Let’s just hope this is an oversight on Google’s part,” Sams wrote. “If not, Amazon’s Alexa does, in fact, acknowledge Jesus. Thank God for competition–and that we have a choice!”

WZTV said they reached out to Google for a statement on Sams’ findings, but had not heard back from the company.

“If you think I’m making too big of a deal about this, think again,” Sams wrote. “There are now some 40 million smart audio products in homes across America. This is the hottest technology trend–and spreading like a wildfire. Soon, smart audio will be in our vehicles. To eliminate ‘Jesus’ from the knowledge base of this technology would be so very alarming.”