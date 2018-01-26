Missing: Christopher Frank

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christopher Frank was last seen Jan. 10. He went to class at Tri-C that morning and called his wife to say he wasn't feeling well and was coming home.

He never showed.

Christopher is 32 and has a tattoo on his left arm.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a gray hoodie, jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Grabski with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2704.

