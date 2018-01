Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Donnie Lynee is a Cleveland-based soul, R&B and gospel singer who began singing at the age of 5 at family gatherings. Her early interest in music led to talent shows and singing competitions and Donnie Lynee pursued music in high school at Cleveland School of the Arts.

Writing much of her own music, Donnie Lynee is celebrating the release of a new single 'I'm Yours'.

