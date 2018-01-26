Body cam video shows inside Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center during riot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- New video shows more of what happened inside the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center during a riot earlier this month.

The body camera video from Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Deputies paints a clearer picture of how some teens took over a section of the lockup.

Six teens, ages 14 and 15, were charged for the Jan. 8 disturbance that resulted in $200,000 in damage. The teens busted ceiling tiles, clogged plumbing and broken light fixtures.

The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said one teen threatened to stab guards with a piece of glass during the planned riot. Three suspects were charged with attempted escape for breaking a window and trying to flee onto East 93rd Street.

One teen involved in the riot is a suspect in the Nov. 24 shooting on Buckeye Road in Cleveland that killed a bystander, 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti. The inmate is charged with aggravated murder, murder and attempted murder in that case.

