Blue Spotlight Challenge! Hue Jackson, wife explain how to shine a spotlight on human trafficking

CLEVELAND, Ohio — January is National Human Trafficking Month.

Our very own Cleveland Browns’s Coach Hue Jackson and his wife, Michelle, are fighting to shine a spotlight on the problem through the Hue Jackson Foundation and the Salvation Army.

Coach Jackson is speaking about the event on Fox 8 News in the Morning today at around 8:30 a.m.

Today is the Blue Spotlight Challenge.

Companies are encouraged to wear blue today in exchange for a $4 donation to support life-saving programs at the Salvation Army Harbor Light Complex in downtown Cleveland. They’re encouraged to take photos of employees in blue and post on social media with the hashtag #CLEBlueSpotlight.

