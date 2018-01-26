Blizzard of ’78 turns into dream come true when woman meets her future husband during storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EUCLID, Ohio -- While many people share horror stories from the “Blizzard of ‘78”, one couple is celebrating the storm for bringing them together. For them, a day that began as a stormy nightmare turned into a dream come true.

"I have never in my life seen that much snow, and also I don't remember the wind ever blowing that hard in my life," said Shirley Rodgers.

The Blizzard of 1978 was a historic storm that crippled Northeast Ohio exactly 40 years ago.

"I remember hearing a weather report that said if you did not have to leave don't go because the conditions were hazardous," said Rodgers.

Rodgers says back then she had just accepted a new job, so she grabbed her four and six-year-old sons and headed for a bus stop near East 104th Street and Union Avenue in Cleveland.

"It was so much snow, I couldn't see because the snow was just really blowing; the wind was real hard and so when I turned to look, I saw this man that was blowing his horn," she said.

She wasn't sure why -- maybe he was trying to kidnap her and her children.

"So I said Kenny and Kevin, run, run, so they started running and I ran with them and we had on so many layers of clothes that we fell into the snow drifts," Rodgers recalls.

The man following them was Barry Rodgers, who then helped them out of the snow.

"He convinced us to get in the car; he dropped my kids off at the babysitters, took me to work and then that night, I had no idea how I was gonna get home and he was sitting out in the parking lot waiting for me," she said.

Rodgers says Barry took her home and as they say...the rest is history.

"That was in the Blizzard of 1978, we've been together ever since, and we've been married, we got married on his birthday, December 1, 1981,” she said.

Shirley wonders, what if she stayed home from work or left at a different time?

She calls their meeting, destiny.

"Even though it was a bad storm, it was a silver lining because I met my husband, Barry, and I love him more now than ever," Rodgers said.

