Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baking bread with The Charmed Kitchen

Don’t be intimidated by this! We’re making bread from scratch with Judi Strauss! Click here for the spelt bread recipe. Click here for the whole wheat bread recipe.

Cooking classes at Wildwood Cultural Center

Jan 30th – Whole Grain Baking

Feb. 27th – Simple Italian Breads

$14 Mentor residents, $17 non-residents PLUS food fee

www.CityofMentor.com/Play

www.TheCharmedKitchen.com