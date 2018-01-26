Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing 16-year-old girl

Posted 1:29 pm, January 26, 2018, by , Updated at 01:55PM, January 26, 2018

JEFFERSON, Ohio–  The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jazmine Kosik was last seen on surveillance video leaving Ashtabula Technical and Career Campus at about 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jazmine is 5 foot 3 and weighs 135 pounds. She was last wearing a blue A-tech polo shirt, blue jeans and brown boots, and her hair was colored royal blue. It is not known is she changed her appearance since then.

Brady Bemiller (Photo courtesy: Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff’s office said Jazmine was heading to central Ohio and may be with 19-year-old Brady Bemiller, of Fredericktown.

Investigators said the teen has a cell phone, but does not have cell service so she using it when she has WiFi access.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.