Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office investigating missing 16-year-old girl

JEFFERSON, Ohio– The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

Jazmine Kosik was last seen on surveillance video leaving Ashtabula Technical and Career Campus at about 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday.

Jazmine is 5 foot 3 and weighs 135 pounds. She was last wearing a blue A-tech polo shirt, blue jeans and brown boots, and her hair was colored royal blue. It is not known is she changed her appearance since then.

The sheriff’s office said Jazmine was heading to central Ohio and may be with 19-year-old Brady Bemiller, of Fredericktown.

Investigators said the teen has a cell phone, but does not have cell service so she using it when she has WiFi access.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office.