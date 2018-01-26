× 3 people killed in Norwalk fire

NORWALK-The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating after an early morning fire claimed the lives of three people in Norwalk.

The Norwalk Fire Department was called to the home on Parkridge Court around 3 a.m. Friday.

Family members identify the victims as 65-year-old Robert Griggs, his 57-year-old wife Rebecca and their 27-year-old son James.

The victim’s other son told FOX 8 he received a call early this morning about the fire. When he tried to enter the house, firefighters would not let him inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

