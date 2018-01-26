2018 Country Megaticket On Sale now!

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 AT 10AM

Live Nation and Blossom Music Center proudly announce the 2018 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil. Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to six of the hottest country concerts this summer. Available only online through megaticket.com, the 2018 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil gives you the opportunity to buy your tickets first for this stellar lineup of country shows.

Don’t wait to get your tickets to all the summer’s most exciting country music concerts! Packages are ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL Sunday, February 25 at 10pm.

Don’t miss these six great nights at Blossom:

June 6

Kenny Chesney

Old Dominion

July 5

Brad Paisley & Hank Williams Jr.

DanTyminski

July 10

Lady Antebellum & Darius Rucker

Russell Dickerson

August 10

Keith Urban

Kelsea Ballerini

August 17

Rascal Flatts

Dan + Shay

Carly Pearce

August 23

Jason Aldean

Luke Combs

Lauren Alaina