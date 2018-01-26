× 18-year-old charged in arson at Firestone Mansion

FAIRLAWN, Ohio– An 18-year-old Barberton man turned himself into the Akron Municipal Court for the fire at Firestone Mansion.

Donavin Gowin is charged with one count of arson. Three juveniles were also charged with criminal trespass in the case, but Fairlawn police said they were not involved with setting the fire.

Firefighters were called to Cornus Hill Firestone Mansion, located on Chamberlain Road in Fairlawn, just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 13. It took seven area fire departments and 40 firefighters to control the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The Fairlawn Fire Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled out all accidental causes and determined it was an act of arson.

Detectives identified Gowin as a suspect in the fire. According to police, he is the sole person responsible.

Continuing coverage on this story here