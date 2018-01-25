Woman arrested for stealing money from victim with developmental disabilities

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — An Akron woman has been arrested, accused of stealing money from a woman with developmental disabilities.

According to a press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, in November 2017, deputies received a report that an individual was misappropriating funds from the bank account of a woman with disabilities.

The matter was turned over to the Summit County Sheriff’s detective assigned to the Summit county Developmental Disabilities Board.

It was alleged that the suspect, Alicia N. Coon, 30, had been utilizing the victim’s funds for her own personal gain.

Coon was arrested and charged with theft from the disabled.