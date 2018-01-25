Weather: Flurries in the a.m., drier and sun in the afternoon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Forty years ago, the Blizzard of 1978 was blowing into Ohio!

It was the worst winter storm Ohio has ever seen, and stayed from Jan. 25 to Jan. 27.

Do you remember?

Share your memories here.

Luckily, we aren't getting a blizzard this Jan. 25.

Expect snow flurries in the morning followed by sun and a drier afternoon.

Our current chill will hold for one more day before “Thaw #3” arrives Friday-Saturday. Friday will be the best day with the most sunshine.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

