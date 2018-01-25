University School headmaster resigns in wake of investigation at former school in Buffalo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio -- The headmaster at University School has resigned.

Rick Bryan stepped down in the wake of an investigation of misconduct between faculty and students at the former school where he worked at in Buffalo, Nichols School.

University School released the following statement about Bryan's resignation:

"Today Headmaster rick Bryan let the executive committee of the University School Board of Trustees know that he decided to resign from his position. He did so because he was concerned that a report on events at his former school were threatening to distract US from fulfilling its mission.

The Board is grateful to Rick for his many contributions and respects his decision. A committee of trustees, alumni, faculty and parents is being formed to begin a nationwide search for a new headmaster in the coming days."

University School has campuses both in Shaker Heights and Hunting Valley.

