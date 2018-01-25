× Together again: LeBron James drafts Kyrie Irving for NBA All-Star team

CLEVELAND– LeBron James and Kyrie Irving will be together again, playing on the same team at the 2018 NBA All-Star Game.

LeBron drafted his former teammate to be part of ‘Team LeBron.’ Kyrie left the Cleveland Cavaliers to play for the Boston Celtics.

The NBA tweeted out all of the Cavs star’s picks which also include the Warriors’ Kevin Durant and LeBron’s current teammate, Cavs’ Kevin Love.

Earlier this month, LeBron was named starter and team captain after he received the most fan votes in the Eastern Conference.

