Six new flu-related deaths reported in Cuyahoga County

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Board of Health says six new flu-related deaths were reported in the county for the week of January 14-January 20.

The board of health says all of the victims were adults:

103-year-old female

95-year-old male

73-year-old male

58-year-old male

53-year-old male

52-year-old female

The Cuyahoga County Board of Health noted that flu activity decreased to ‘moderate low’ this week.

There have been 11 total flu deaths in Cuyahoga County this season.

This flu season is fierce and has already claimed the lives of at least 30 children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although it doesn’t count adult deaths, the CDC estimates that 8.2% of those for the week ending January 13 were due to pneumonia and influenza — that’s more than 1% higher than usual.

