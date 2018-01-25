Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seafood Stuffed French Bread

Yield 6-8 appetizer serving or 4 sandwich servings Prep Time 20Min Cooking Time 25 Minuets

1 Loft Of French Bread

2 Tablespoons Of butter

1/2 Cup diced Onion

1 Large Red Bell Pepper

Finely chopped

1 pound peeled , cooked

Crawfish Tails

1 pound peeled , Cooked Shrimp

1large can of Crab meat ( drained)

6 Ounces Pepper Jack or any other Spicy cheese ( Extra slice cheese can be used on top of seafood mixture before you replace bread top)

1/2 cup of Mayonnaise

Preheat oven to 350 degrees . Slice the French bread in half lengthwise. Using your fingers scoop out the inside of the loaf( be resourceful use inside of loaf for breadcrumbs, drizzle with olive oil and cook on a baking sheet until golden brown) In medium saute’ pan over medium heat, melt butter . Add the onions , bell peppers, salt and pepper, sautéing and stirring until vegetables are soft , about 10 minuets. Stir in seafood sauté until warmed , about 5minutes , transfer to bowl. Meanwhile , in food processor add the cheese and mayonnaise. Process until the mixture is combined, then transfer to Seafood mixture,Stir together until combined. Open the bread halves , and spread the mixture inside the bread. Please extra sliced chess’s on top of mixture close the halves , and wrap with foil, place on baking sheet, and cook in the oven until cheese is melted and bread is toasted about 20 minuets. Cut the bread into slices and serve as appetizer or divide bread into 4 portion as a meal. Enjoy!!

Sandy Spinks a big fan of New Day Cleveland, and this morning she is here to share one of her famous recipes!