Popular store cat may lose home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS TOWNSHIP – Willow the cat has lived inside Party Place in Perkins Township for 3 years.

She sits on a blue rug near the front doors, and greets customers.

“She runs up to me every time I walk in here,” said a delivery driver, as he bent down to pet the cat.

Employees say she often jumps on boxes and walks next to them as they work.

“She’s like a therapy cat,” said Paula Sullivan, the store manager. “If you are having a bad day go pet Willow.”

Employees and many customers were devastated when they recently learned that Willow could be banned from the store.

“Someone filed a complaint with the Eire County Health Department because we sell candy and we have the cat,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan added that the Health Department told store owners that they need to reduce the amount of candy they sell or obtain a food license. If they get a food license they will have to get rid of Willow.

They said Willow is popular with customers, and has her own Facebook page, Party Place Cat- Willow.

“We are going to reduce the amount of candy, we want to keep Willow,” Sullivan said, noting Willow is sweeter than anything on the shelves.