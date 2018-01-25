Police ask for help finding package thief suspect in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Police are asking for help identifying the man accused of stealing packages from front porches in Cleveland Heights.

According to a Facebook post, on Jan. 23 between 1 and 3 p.m., there were reports of packages stolen from four front porches.

Two of the thefts happened on Ardleigh Drive, one on Euclid Heights Boulevard and one on Bellfield Avenue.

The suspect, who is believed to have been responsible for all four thefts, was caught on surveillance video at one of the homes. He is believed to have been driving a silver Audi sedan with heavily tinted windows.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland Heights Police Department at 216-321-1234 or 216-291-5010.