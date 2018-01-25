Move over, Uber: Now, restaurants are trying out surge pricing

Many of us have heard of surge pricing from ride share services like Uber. Now, some restaurants are trying to cash in on the trend.

The Chicago Tribune reports that starting this month, a London-based restaurant is implementing a surge pricing model.

Prices for the same meals are being offered at a 25 percent discount through off-peak times, like Mondays, and 15 percent off during mid-peak hours.

Critics worry it could turn off potential customers.

But the owner says it’s simply about supply and demand.

Read more here.