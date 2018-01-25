Missing: Lady Tyree Porter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio — FOX 8 continues our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Lady Tyree Porter, 16, went missing Jan. 11. She was last seen in the Corlett Avenue area of Cleveland.

She is 5'7" tall and weighs about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-3138.

