Here comes the thaw! Temperatures to climb on Friday & Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Thaw #3 will arrive Friday-Saturday. Friday will be the best day with the most sunshine. Temperatures will climb to around 50°! Periodic showers will approach this Saturday.

It’s the 40th anniversary of the “Blizzard of '78″ Thursday and Friday.

Here are a couple of facts about the event…

* Only 8″ of snow fell in Cleveland, 5″ in Akron and 14” in Mansfield.

What caused the problems wasn’t the new snow but the near hurricane force winds which gusted above 60 mph for almost a day (80+ mph gusts reported in many areas. 100+ mph near Lake Erie). These winds blew the snow already on the ground from the previous snows creating the 20+ snow drifts across the state.

**Share your memories and read more**

* We had TWO big storms earlier in the month.

* The first blizzard hit on the 8th and 9th. 9″ fell between the 8th and the 9th. Wind gusts were near 50 mph

* We had a 10-day break then 12″ of additional snow fell between the 19th and the 21st (storm number two) just five days BEFORE the Great Blizzard.

(The National Weather Service defines a blizzard NOT WITH SNOWFALL but with sustained winds of at least 35+ mph for at least 3 straight hours with 1/4 mi visibility or lower. Again, heavy snow storms are not necessarily blizzards.)

**Updates on the weather page**