Heart screenings brought to Brush High School year after teen dies from Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- It's been almost a year since 17-year-old Brush High School hockey player Alec Kornet died from Sudden Cardiac Arrest.

Since then, his family and the school have worked hard to make sure that other student-athletes get tested for heart problems.

The students are able to be screened at the high school for free.

Each screening is recorded on a flash drive which is then sent to a cardiologist for review. The students and their families get the results or a recommendation for further screening via email.

Learn more in the video, above; read more about Alec Kornet, here.