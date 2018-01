A “Price is Right” contestant got a little too excited as she rushed on stage during Wednesday’s episode.

Drew Carey almost became her casualty.

Sona correctly guessed the price of a treadmill and rushed up on stage, jumping onto Drew Carey. Both of them tumble to the ground, and Carey nearly topples over the stage.

Sona tried to help him up but was still pretty excited.

Yahoo Entertainment reports that she then got to play for a car. Though she lost out, she still got to take $3,000 home.