Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carhop’s Glove Compartments

Ingredients:

1 can (8 oz) Pillsbury refridgerated crescent dinner rolls

¼ cup Carhop’s Burger Sauce

¾ cup shredded or torn American cheese

½ cup cooked (seasoned and strained) ground beef

Shredded lettuce for topping

Heat oven to 375F. Unroll dough on cookie sheet and separate into 4 rectangles. Press each into 6x4 inch rectangle (firmly pressing perforations to seal).

Spread 1 tablespoon Carhop’s Burger Sauce on half of each rectangle to within 1 inch of edge. Spring each with 3 tablespoons cheese. Top with ground beef. Fold dough diagonally over filling. Firmly press edges with fork to seal. With for, pirck top of each to allow steam to escape.

Bake 13 to 15 minutes or until deep golden brown. Remove from oven. Drizzle with Carhop’s Burger Sauce and top with shredded lettuce if desired

Enjoy!

Carhop’s Burger Sauce

Have a little fun with dinner tonight and tell your family you’re making “glove compartments!”

30712 Crescent Drive

Willowick Ohio 44095 USA

440-823-1742

440-488-5356

http://carhopsburgersauce.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Carhops-Burger-Sauce/171250826221088