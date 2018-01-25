Actress Jennifer Lawrence surprises students at Cleveland Heights High School

A group of government students at Cleveland Heights High School got a pretty cool surprise Thursday morning when Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence visited the school.

According to the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District, Lawrence joined the non-partisan grassroots anti-corruption organization Represent.US for a surprise visit to their classroom.

The school district says 30 Heights High juniors and seniors took part in the discussion and dialogue about fixing democracy.

“It was really amazing how informed Ms. Lawrence is about politics,” said senior Londyn Crenshaw. “It makes a big difference when people who are just 10 years older than us come to talk about political issues. When she said ‘this is your time,’ that really made me think. I have been involved in my community and will continue to be involved in grassroots activism because it’s important.”

The students also got the chance to take a few pictures with the award-winning actress.

