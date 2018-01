CLEVELAND, Ohio — It moved in fast and packed a punch.

Forty years ago this week, the Blizzard of 1978 paralyzed Northeast Ohio for three days.

On Jan. 25, 1978, the weather was foggy, rainy and in the 30s and 40s.

The temps fell 30 degrees in two hours as the blizzard hit.

Check out the timeline below, which includes videos and details on the chain of events that followed.

