1 juvenile, 1 adult arrested in Perry Township after car is vandalized with feminine products

**Warning: The photo at the bottom of this page may be considered graphic**

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Stark County — A juvenile and an adult parent have both been charged after a car was found vandalized with feminine products and ketchup.

According to a press release from Perry Township police, the incident happened on Jan. 19 at around 9 p.m.

Police began to investigate that night, and over the next several days multiple people reached out to the department “expressing their concern for the case to be solved.”

They said as a result, a juvenile was charged with criminal mischief. An adult parent was also arrested for obstructing official business after providing untrue information to the Perry Township police officers.

The release states: “We do not generally name individuals charged with misdemeanor crimes or issue a media release for these cases; however, based on concern brought forward for this case to be solved, we wanted you to know it has been handled.”

The community is reeling after the suicides of at least six present and former students from the Perry Local School District in Stark County.

The release states further: “To all of our parents and family members, it is more important than ever for us to work together to stop incidents like this in our community.