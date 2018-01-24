Win a Pair of Country Megatickets!

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 26 AT 10AM Buy Tickets Here!

Live Nation and Blossom Music Center proudly announce the 2018 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil. Each Megaticket includes one concert ticket to six of the hottest country concerts this summer. Available only online through megaticket.com, the 2018 Country Megaticket Presented by Pennzoil gives you the opportunity to buy your tickets first for this stellar lineup of country shows.

Don’t wait to get your tickets to all the summer’s most exciting country music concerts! Packages are ONLY AVAILABLE UNTIL Sunday, February 25 at 10pm.