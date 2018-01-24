Show Info: January 24, 2018
Red Letter Days
It’s time to bring back the art of the thank you note! We’re making a trip to red letter days in Kent!
144 E Main St.
Kent, OH 44240
(330) 474-1330
https://www.redletterdayskent.com/
The Cleveland Candle Company
We’ve found an easy way to forget winter, at least for a little bit! Fill your home with the scents of summer!
www.CleCandleCo.com
Blistering Pig Farms
We’re talking sweet, savory and spicy with Shane Mcbride from blistering pig farms!
https://www.facebook.com/BlisteringPigFarms/
Artists Uncorked
Looking for something fun to do this winter? How about a painting night?
www.artistsuncorkd.com
Mel’s Sweet Supplies
Mel Wurm from Mel’s Sweet Supplies helped sweeten up the show!
807 Pearl Road
Brunswick, Ohio 44212
330-273-2985
www.bakingsupplystorecleveland.com
Cleveland Clinic
The flu season is off to a very rough start!
9500 Euclid Ave.
Cleveland, OH 44195
(216) 444-4255
https://my.clevelandclinic.org/
Love Never Dies
Another must see show! It’s the continuation of the Phantom of the Opera and is at Playhouse Square through the weekend!
NOW – January 28th
KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square
www.playhousesquare.org