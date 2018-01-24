× Show Info: January 24, 2018

Red Letter Days

It’s time to bring back the art of the thank you note! We’re making a trip to red letter days in Kent!

144 E Main St.

Kent, OH 44240

(330) 474-1330

https://www.redletterdayskent.com/

The Cleveland Candle Company

We’ve found an easy way to forget winter, at least for a little bit! Fill your home with the scents of summer!

www.CleCandleCo.com

Blistering Pig Farms

We’re talking sweet, savory and spicy with Shane Mcbride from blistering pig farms!

https://www.facebook.com/BlisteringPigFarms/

Artists Uncorked

Looking for something fun to do this winter? How about a painting night?

www.artistsuncorkd.com

Mel’s Sweet Supplies

Mel Wurm from Mel’s Sweet Supplies helped sweeten up the show!

807 Pearl Road

Brunswick, Ohio 44212

330-273-2985

www.bakingsupplystorecleveland.com

Cleveland Clinic

The flu season is off to a very rough start!

9500 Euclid Ave.

Cleveland, OH 44195

(216) 444-4255

https://my.clevelandclinic.org/

Love Never Dies

Another must see show! It’s the continuation of the Phantom of the Opera and is at Playhouse Square through the weekend!

NOW – January 28th

KeyBank State Theatre, Playhouse Square

www.playhousesquare.org