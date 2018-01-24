Seen on TV: 1/24/18

Posted 2:05 pm, January 24, 2018, by , Updated at 02:09PM, January 24, 2018

Here are the web links for Wednesday, January 24, 2018

  • Click here for more on The Troll Hole Museum
  • Click here to check out “Hidden Gems” in Cleveland and to also submit your own idea for us to check out
  • Click here to share your Blizzard of 1978 memories and photos
  • Click hereto sign the petition for Christie Montrella
  • Click here to find locations for vaccines near you.
  • Click here for the ‘Save Ziggy’ petition in Strongsville
  • Click here for more on Natural remedies to survive cold/flu season
  • Click here to file a consumer complaint with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office
  • Click here for the Jack Cleveland Casino
  • Click here for Boston Mills/Brandywine information
  • Click here for the Chalet toboggan chutes
  • Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
  • Click here for Military Greetings
  • Click here for more information on Beltone
  • Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
  • Click here for the American Red Cross Northeast Ohio Region
  • Click here for Cleveland Metropolitan School District Bus Tracker
  • Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
  • Click here to submit an entry for the flower bombing
  • Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
  • Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
  • Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
  • Click here to nominate your Cool School
  • Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
  • Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
  • Click here for RTA routes
  • Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
  • Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
  • Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
  • Click here for Dr. Marc