Rock Hall induction ceremony tickets to go on sale in February

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tickets for the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction will go on sale in February.
According to the Rock Hall, tickets will go on sale first to Rock Hall members on Feb. 6. Then they will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 8.
The ceremony will take place Saturday, April 14, at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.
It will honor this year’s inductees: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. A two-ticket limit applies to all purchases.
