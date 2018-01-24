Rock Hall induction ceremony tickets to go on sale in February

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Tickets for the 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction will go on sale in February.

According to the Rock Hall, tickets will go on sale first to Rock Hall members on Feb. 6. Then they will go on sale to the general public on Feb. 8.

The ceremony will take place Saturday, April 14, at Public Auditorium in Cleveland.

It will honor this year’s inductees: Bon Jovi, The Cars, Dire Straits, The Moody Blues, Nina Simone and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. A two-ticket limit applies to all purchases.

Attention fans: Tickets for the #RockHall2018 Induction Ceremony presented by @KlipschAudio will go on sale first to eligible Members on 2/6 and to the general public 2/8. Details about the week's activities, tickets and more here: https://t.co/glLzsZpsnv pic.twitter.com/nUUYQc4SgT — Rock Hall (@rockhall) January 24, 2018