Ravenna Police investigate attempted child luring

RAVENNA, Ohio – Ravenna Police are investigating a case of attempted child luring.

It happened on Tuesday, January 23 just before 4 p.m. A Carlin School student was standing on the corner of N. Freedom Street and Washington Avenue when a man in a car asked him if he “wanted to get in the car and go for a ride.” The student ran home and his parents called the school and the police.

The man is described as an older, white male with dark hair and long mustache. The car is an older white sedan.

Anyone with any more information about this is being asked to call the Ravenna Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-296-6486 if they have additional information.

The Ravenna schools alerted parents to the incident as well.