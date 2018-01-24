Quickens Loans Arena officials to provide info on transformation project

CLEVELAND– Officials from Quicken Loans Arena will discuss the construction at the Q during an event on Wednesday.

CEO Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena Len Komoroski, and Senior Vice President of Facility Operations Anthony Bonavita are expected to speak. The session begins at noon and provide information on event traffic, parking and alternate entrances.

Plans were announced to renovate the home of the Cleveland Cavaliers in December 2016. The Cavs agreed to pay for half of the $140 million project, with the city of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County covering the other portion.

Construction was delayed when community groups pushed for a ballot issue. At one point, the team withdrew its support, saying the referendum attempts made the project unfeasible.

The arena will be closed to event activity during the Cavs off-season in 2018 and 2019 for work to continue. That means no summer concerts and the Cleveland Gladiators, an Arena Football League team, will take a two-year hiatus.

The Q, originally called Gund Arena, opened in 1994.

More stories on Quicken Loans Arena here