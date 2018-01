Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Our current chill will hold for one more day before “Thaw #3” arrives Friday-Saturday. Friday will be the best day with the most sunshine.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Back on January 16th, Scott Sabol posted a February Outlook which showed well below normal temperatures. Confidence is still very high. Get ready for more consistent cold to arrive shortly after we flip our calendars over from January to February.