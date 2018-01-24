× Ohio State Highway Patrol says $96,000 worth of marijuana found in suitcase during traffic stop

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio — A woman was taken into custody and charged following a drug bust by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

According to a post on the highway patrol’s website, on Jan. 22, troopers stopped a Jeep for speeding and marked lanes violations on Interstate 71 in Cuyahoga County.

Troopers said criminal indicators were observed and a patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. Twenty-four pounds of marijuana worth $96,000 was found in the vehicle, according to the highway patrol.

A photo on the patrol’s website shows the marijuana in a suitcase.

The vehicle had Georgia registration but the highway patrol says the driver, Jessica Strother, 28, is from Cleveland.

She was charged with possession and trafficking in marijuana, both of which are third-degree felonies.